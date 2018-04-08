Suffolk Chamber launches campaign to ensure staff have a good night’s sleep

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is urging workers to ensure they get enough sleep at night.

The campaign has been launched as part of Public Health Suffolk’s Five Ways to Wellbeing, to boost staff members’ emotional wellbeing and productivity at work.

Suffolk Chamber is asking businesses to answer the question ‘How do you ensure your staff are getting enough sleep?’ on social media, using #HealthyWorkplaces.

John Dugmore, chief executive, said: “There have been numerous studies in recent months which suggest that British adults are not getting enough sleep. We hope that local businesses will help support the basic message of this month’s campaign: Don’t sleep on the job – sleep to do the job better!”