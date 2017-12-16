Successful swimmers are rewarded

Certificates and badges for swimming success have been handed out to Barrow Primary School pupils, after the school joined a national scheme.

Children are now working towards eight different levels of ‘school swimming award’ after the school signed up to the School Swimming Charter and went into partnership with the Amateur Swimming Association (ASA), the national governing body for swimming in England.

Each level has a badge, certificate and sticker, with those children who have been swimming this half term receiving the first awards.

Helen Ashe, headteacher, said: “We very much hope that through our new awards scheme we can ensure school swimming is an enjoyable, memorable and valuable learning experience which will result in every child at Barrow gaining an essential life skill.”

Barrow Primary School provides swimming lessons for all its pupils.