Students show their caring side for charities

Two Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust schools have given donations to worthy causes after huge charity drives.

Horringer Court presented cheques during their end of term service at St Mary’s Church after raising £5685.86 during a fund-raising week by their three school houses.

Horringer Court School's charity presentation during their St Mary's Church Service Pictured Charities along with Head Boy and Head Girl PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Red Lions raised £1,850.76 for the Magpas Air Ambulance service.

Fund-raising Support Officer Emma Sanders collected the cheque with events officer, Annette Ablewhite. .

Ms Sanders, said: “This money equates to either equipping a doctor with full flight gear or three missions for our helicopter.”

Green Crocodile House raised £1608.76 for Headway- the brain injury charity.

David Crane, the charity’s Communications and Marketing Officer, said: “What they have done is amazing, we will use this to expand our help to many others.”

The Blue Sharks raised a massive £2,226.34 for the Bury St Edmunds and District Deaf and Hard of Hearing Association.

Nick Stovell from the association said in his acceptance speech: “Bury deaf centre has served deaf people for over 60 years and is still going strong.

“This is very much appreciated and supportive, Thank you very much for your hard work.”

County Upper’s sixth formers raised £15,462 over ten days of fund-raising, which included Sponsored leg waxing and arm wrestling, and gave four charities £2,500 each.

St Nicholas Hospice Care, My WiSH Charity, LAM Action and Cancer Campaign in Suffolk were the recipients so far.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager from My Wish, said: “The money they have managed to raise in a short space of time for all our charities is just unbelievable.

“The school, teachers and of course the students should feel very proud of what they have achieved.”