Students draw on protest for art inspiration

Students from the charity Suffolk Artslink’s JumpstART course invited the public to join them in ‘protest’ at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

It was a live performance event was the culmination of the arts charity’s bi-annual arts training course, which offers adults with learning disabilities the chance to explore an art form.

SuffolkArtlink's Protest Arts Event at The Apex. Pictured: Flash Dance

This term, students had an introduction to protest arts, exploring ideas and issues that are significant to them through creative activities including printmaking, dance, music and film.

The event showcased a variety of their work, and included a live protest art performance, exhibition and pop-up shop.