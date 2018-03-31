Stowmarket’s Orbital Media has won at the Over the Counter (OTC) Marketing awards for a groundbreaking way of collecting data

A digital marketing agency Orbital Media in Stowmarket has been recognised for its ground breaking work using Real World Evidence through social media to support health claims by its clients.

RWE is information collected outside a clinical trial. This can be electronic medical records, medical charts or medical claims data with patient identity protected.

Orbital won best social media campaign at the OTC marketing awards for its RWE Infacol project plus two highly commendeds.

Peter Brady, chief executive officer at Orbital, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised once again at these presitgious swards. This campaign not only stood out against other entries but we believe this unique methodology will have a truly seismic impact on the healthcare industry with up to £1 bn of value created over five years via new product marketing claims and saved clinical trial costs.”

Judges described the campaign as ‘revolutionising data-collection methodologies ‘ driving innovative brand changes’ and ‘true innovation in the digital space’.

The campaign has also been shortlisted in the OTC Wordldwide Marketing Awards