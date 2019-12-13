A police officer who plays rugby for Stowmarket is recovering from facial burns after being attacked with a harmful substance.

Graeme Anderson was one of two officers hit with the noxious liquid while attending an incident in Lowestoft on December 5.

The 28-year-old plays for Stowmarket Rugby, where his brother Tom is chairman.

Stowmarket Rugby hold a round of applause for Graeme Anderson

“This has had a big impact on everyone, especially the the family,” said Tom.

“I don’t know how long the process of recovery will take but he is off work indefinitely. We are expecting him to make a full recovery from it.

“It is not something you can get over overnight. But he his handling it well and professionally.”

“He is doing okay. It is a process.”

Police said Graeme had been at the scene in a ‘pre-planned operation’ and was taken to James Paget Hospital by ambulance for treatment along with his unnamed colleague.

The force also clarified the liquid they were hit with was not acid and believed it to be a drain cleaner type substance.

Stowmarket Rugby club players held a banner to wish Graeme the best for his recovery before their loss against Ipswich on Saturday.

“The club and the police themselves have been fantastic and massively supportive,” said Tom, who is a former rugby player.

“When the news broke we were inundated with messages. The reaction to it has been really positive.”

Graeme, who lives in Ipswich but grew up in Stowmarket, was described by his brother as an individual ‘well liked by everyone’ and an ‘outstanding’ police officer. He had been working with Suffolk Constabulary for around five years and involved with the rugby club since his early teens.

- Suffolk Constabulary has charged a man with two counts of grievous bodily harm after being called to an incident in Tonning Street, Lowestoft, at around 4.45am on Thursday, December 5.

Tonning Street resident Mark Bedwell, 49, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 6.

Bedwell was remanded in custody as the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court, where he will appear for a hearing on January 3.