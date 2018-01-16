Stowmarket pair face robbery and other charges

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old youth from Stowmarket have been charged in connection with two robberies in Ipswich earlier this month.

Suffolk Police say the charges relate to an incident in Byron Road at about 9.45pm on January 2 when two men received minor injuries after two males robbed them. One victim had his mobile phone stolen and the other had a pair of headphones stolen.

Billy Wilson, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking from an address in Stowmarket on 7 January 7, causing damage to the car, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified on the same day in Ipswich.

In addition, he is charged with criminal damage to a police cell on January 12.

He has been remanded in custody to Ipswich Crown Court on February 2.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged in with criminal damage to a motorbike in Stowmarket on January 2, attempting to enter a dwelling on Macaulay Road, Ipswich, with intent to steal on January 3 and breach of a criminal behaviour order which prohibited him from entering Ipswich.

He was remanded into youth custody and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.