Stowmarket man denies alleged sex offences

A man from Stowmarket is to stand trial next year after denying three alleged sexual offences.

Ross Leeks, 38, of Hillside, Combs Ford, appeared today (Tuesday) at Ipswich Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to indecently touching a woman aged over 16 on November 22 last year, touching a girl aged under 16 between January 1, 2014 and June 8, last year and touching a woman aged over 16 between June 9 and November 23 last year.

Judge John Devaux told Leeks that his trial, expected to last for up to five days, will take place in June.

Leeks will continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance.