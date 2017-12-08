Stowmarket lifeguard trainer achieves success in national competition

Have your say

A lifeguard trainer from Stowmarket has finished first in an national lifesaving competition.

David Ebbs, from Stowmarket, came first in the Life Support and Line Throw events at the annual competition, which recently took place in Leeds.

The RLSS UK National Lifesaving Championships is the leading lifesaving competition in the country.

The event promotes and accesses the technical skills, knowledge and decision making abilities of lifeguards from across the UK.

The competition has four elements to test the skills of competitors, Life Support Initiative Test, Aquatic Initiative Test, Swim and Tow and Line Throw.

Mr Ebbs began his career as a lifeguard trainer 20 years ago and works with Everyone Active’s colleagues at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, in Stowmarket, delivering two training sessions to more than 20 lifeguards each week.

The training sessions cover a whole host of skills including CPR, first aid and defibrillator training.

“I am passionate about working with colleagues at Everyone Active’s Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and providing them with the skills they need to save lives,” Mr Ebbs said.

“It is crucial that lifeguards refresh their training regularly, to ensure that they are fully prepared for an emergency situation.”

Anselm Gurney, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted that David has received this national accolade.

“David works with lifeguards at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre to provide colleagues with the skills they need to save lives.”