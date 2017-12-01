Stowmarket entrepreneur showcases his clever sock project at Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

A Stowmarket entreprenuer is making groundbreaking strides in the world of social enterprise.

Josh Turner is the founder of Stand4Socks having come up with the clever idea of manufacturing socks and at the same time helping others.

Every pair of socks his company sells helps those in need.

Each sale can provide a homeless person in the UK with a pair of warm anti-bacterial socks, support a clean water project, or help a child gain an education or vaccination.

Stand4Socks supports 12 out of 17 United Nations global goals for sustainable development.

The idea came to Josh with a throwaway comment about how socks could change the world.

He said: “Everyone needs them and from a small thing like buying a pair of socks you can help change things.”

Materials are ethically sourced and uniquely designed with re-enforced heels and toes.

Since its inception in 2015 Stand4Socks has won accolades for its enterprise. It was awarded bronze in the Great British Social Enterprise awards in 2015 and shortlisted for GB Creative Entrepreneur 2016.

This year Josh, 26, showcased the company at the Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards having graduated from the Start Up London 2015 cohort of the Lloyds Bank Social Entrepreneurs programme.

He began the business from a shed in his mum’s back garden in Great Finborough and now runs his company from Manchester aiming to scale up the social enterprise to attract further funding.

The Lloyds scheme runs in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and is supported by the Big Lottery Fund.

This provides funding and access to a learning support programme including a business mentoring scheme.

Josh is about to fly out to Lithusania to speak about social enterprise there.

For more see stand4socks