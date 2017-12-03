Stowmarket care home residents open their very own pub

Residents at a care home in Stowmarket are all set for a merry Christmas after opening their very own pub.

The residents at Chilton Meadows care home opened ‘The Chilton Arms’ earlier this month and are already enjoying some friendly chats along with their favourite tipple.

Chilton Meadows receptionist, Mary Trainor, at one of the pumps

The pub has been created in a disused summer house and both Greene King and Aspall breweries have helped by donating items such as glasses, beer mats and the odd bottle or two.

“We have pumps on the bar to make it look real and optics on the walls with spirits, tables chairs and electric heaters,” said Chilton Meadows receptionist Mary Trainor.

“It will really come into its own in the summer but residents are already looking forward to taking visitors and relatives there over the Christmas period.”

The pub was the joint idea of Chilton Meadows experience manager and maintenance manager.

Emma Gooderham, activities organiser, with residents Peggy Jones and Phillis Palmer

“The nearest pub is about a mile away and some of the gentlemen residents still like to go along,” said Mrs Trainor.

“Now they only have to pop into the garden.”

The pub will also be the location for the home’s Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 , with a tombola, raffles and Father Christmas.

The Bupa care home also has plans to build ‘an olde-worlde’ sweet shop, next year.

Resident John Probitts enjoys a pint