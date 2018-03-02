Still time to nominate your unsung hospital hero for award

Nominations are open to put forward your unsung hospital hero for a top award.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has joined forces with the Bury Free Press to celebrate those members of staff who go the extra mile for patients.

Shining Lights logo

The Bury Free Press Patient Choice Award is part of the trust’s Shining Lights Awards, which are a celebration of excellence across the trust.

They give staff at the trust the chance to nominate their colleagues in 14 categories.

The Bury Free Press award gives a voice to patients to highlight who they think should be recognised for making a real difference.

Nominations opened last week and there is still time to put forward who you think deserves the accolade.

Jan Bloomfield, director of workforce and communications at the trust, said: “Our Patient Choice Award is a way for our community to recognise someone at the trust who has gone above and beyond – perhaps for them directly, or for a loved one or friend.

“From the amount of compliments and thank you letters we kindly receive, we know our staff do the exceptional every day.

“If in the last year someone working here has shown care and compassion and made a real difference to your life, we’d love for you to consider nominating them for this award so we can say an official ‘thank you’.”

To nominate, email news@buryfreepress.co.uk with ‘Patient Choice Award’ as the subject and include your name, address, telephone number, the name of the person you are nominating, their hospital department and a brief description of why you are nominating this person.

The deadline is March 30. Nominations will be shortlisted and the winner announced at the Shining Lights Awards on May 17.