Still no plastic for Bury St Edmunds MP during Lent challenge

Two weeks in to the Plastic Lent Challenge with waste campaigner Karen Cannard, Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has spoken about how it is changing her life.

The continuing national #giveupplasticforlent campaign has seen many people changing their habits and Mrs Churchill is no exception.

Having joined in a litter pick at Sybil Andrews School last week, Mrs Churchill said the fortnight had made her start to look at things a little differently.

She said: “It is all about a broader awareness and questioning your practices.

“Starting to look at our habits – buying those pre-packed vegetables or buying coffee in the shop’s own cups.”

The MP feels she is by no means perfect at the challenge yet but is trying to make changes in her daily routine.

She said: “I have always bought my loose vegetables from the market and using my reusable bottle has been easy.

“I have found though taking my coffee cup, with all of my other stuff has been something I have had to make myself remember.

“I suppose when these new habits become normalised though, you know you have cracked it.”

Mrs Churchill commended the way other people, near and far, had also got involved with the campaign, citing the reusable cup initiative on Bury market, the look at banning plastic straws and the Dutch supermarket chain Ekoplaza opening a no plastic aisle in their Amsterdam store.

One of the driving forces for Mrs Churchill to complete the challenge however is the future outlook.

She said: “I read somewhere that by 2050 there will be more plastic per tonne than fish in the sea, that is what we could leave our children, and that for me is just frightening.”