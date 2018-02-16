Star Wars characters on Angel Hill tomorrow for cancer fundraiser

Chewbacca and Storm Troopers are helping two women to raise funds for a women’s cancer charity on Angel Hill tomorrow.

Claire Pettitt and Fleur Kelleher are taking part in Women V Cancer’s sponsored cycle from London to Paris on October 4 and have been given a fundraising target of £1,600 each.

All money raised will go towards three charities - Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

The pair, who work at Hays Specialist Recruitment in Bury, will be on Angel Hill tomorrow raising funds, with the help of Chewbacca and Storm Troopers from Vaders Raiders costume group.

You can also donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-pettitt