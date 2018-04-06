Stanton primary school retains ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A school has retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating with improvements in reading and maths.

The watchdog visited Stanton Community Primary School in February and noted that over the last two years pupils’ attainment in reading and maths was below the national average.

Inspector Ashley Best-White said leaders have amended the way reading is taught and there were ‘improved pupil outcomes’ by the end of Key Stage 2.

Following new teaching approaches, Key Stage 1 pupils ‘developed effectively their recall of mathematical knowledge and fluency and accuracy of its application’.

The school has a ‘calm and orderly environment’, pupils were ‘relaxed and happy’ and safeguarding is ‘effective’.

On the next steps for Stanton, Ofsted said the school should strengthen the effectiveness of the governing body and accelerate progress in Key Stage 1 reading and Key Stage 2 maths.

It should also strengthen its partnership with parents.

In a letter to parents, head Susan Chapman said they were ‘delighted’ the school remains ‘good’ and Ofsted recognised they are ‘already addressing’ areas for development.