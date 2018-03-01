Stanton family asks for bags of donations

A Stanton family are asking people to support a cancer charity by giving up their old clothes, accessories and homeware.

The Preston family are supporting TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign in support of Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, because their daughter, Mia, was diagnosed with cancer just a month after her fourth birthday.

Her mother, Emma, said: “When I heard the word ‘cancer’ the first thing I thought was that she was going to die.

“I was shocked. It is difficult to explain how it felt to hear that, other than to say it was a bit like being in a nightmare”. But Mia, who attends Stanton Community Primary School, is doing well and her parents were reassured by an early diagnosis which meant Mia immediately started life-saving chemotherapy treatment.

Now they are urging people across Suffolk to clear out their wardrobes and raise money to help fund research into children’s cancers by donating good quality clothing, accessories and homeware they no longer need to their nearest TK Maxx store.

Emma said: “Mia and I will be having a good clear out at home and finding clothes and items to donate to our local TK Maxx store.

“I hope everyone in Bury St Edmunds gets behind the campaign by raiding their wardrobes to help raise funds for such a fantastic cause.”

Mia’s treatment is currently on-going and the side effects include her feeling tired and having no appetite, it also affects Mia’s balance which can cause her to fall over and she is unable to run as fast as she could previously.

Emma said: “She gets frustrated when racing her friends at school as she can’t keep up with them. Sometimes her legs will just give way. That happened once when she was walking down the stairs but, thankfully, I was holding her hand at the time”.

Mia is one of around 145 children in East of England who are diagnosed with cancer every year. Her family know first-hand how important research is in helping more children and young people survive cancer.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens spokesperson for Suffolk, said: “Thanks to research, more children and young people are surviving cancer than ever before. But there’s still so much more to do.

“So we hope everyone across Suffolk will support the campaign and donate any pre-loved clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store. Every item donated will help bring us one step closer to beating the disease.”

For more information on how to support Give up Clothes for Good and Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, visit cruk.org/kidsandteens