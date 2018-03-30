Stanton boy to take on trip after recovering from surgery

A Stanton boy who had major brain surgery last year is trying to get sponsors to help him go on an expedition to Borneo.

Joshua Williams, 15, with five other Sybil Andrews Academy students, will take part in the four-week volunteering and conservation trip after hearing about it at school.

He said: “Camp International came and did an assembly saying they were looking for students to help in Borneo and after that I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

The expedition is important to Joshua after he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in November due to hydrocephalus, otherwise known as water on the brain, after his shunt tube, which he has had since he was eight months old and drains the fluid, became blocked.

Tasha, his mother, said: “The doctors said he can go and he is very determined to not let his health issues set him back.”

Joshua has already raised more than £1,000 of his £4,000 target with fund-raising including climbing the O2 Arena for his birthday.

But he hopes local businesses can help him reach his destination as well as the public.

He said: “I am contacting businesses who can sponsor me £250 to have their logo printed on the front of my expedition shirt.

“I already have one and hope others will help, too.”

For businesses wishing to sponsor Joshua, email joshuawilliams200370@gmail.com to donate, go to www.gofundme.com/Borneo-Fund-2019 and to follow his progress go to his Facebook page- Joshua’s Borneo Expedition 2019.