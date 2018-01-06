Stamps to commemorate 50 years of Dad’s Army

The Royal Mail are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hit television show Dad’s Army with an eight stamp set in June.

The set will include stars from the sitcom that originally aired from 1968 to 1977 and also had a film based on the show in 2016.

Stuart Wright, chairman of the Dad’s Army Museum in Thetford, said: “We are delighted that the anniversary is being featured on the Royal Mail stamps. The museum hopes that when the stamps become available collectors may like to have their envelopes commemorated by visiting the Museum which is set in Walmington-on-Sea town hall.

“Many people are surprised by the continuing popularity of the classic BBC series but there is a whole new generation growing up with Captain Mainwaring and his platoon as many of our visitors were not born when the series first aired. The Royal Mail’s decision reflects the programme’s rightful place as part of the nation’s heritage.”

The Thetford Dad’s Museum is currently closed but is set to reopen on Saturday, March 17 with events of their own to celebrate the milestone.

For more information on the museum and the upcoming events, go to dadsarmythetford.org.uk