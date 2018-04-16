Staff at new B&M say thank you to hospice

When staff at the new Bury St Edmunds B&M homewares store were asked to nominate a ‘local hero’ for special treatment on opening day, they chose St Nicholas Hospice Care.

As a result the hospice received £250 worth of B&M vouchers after St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements cut the ribbon on Saturday to declare the new store open at Weston Way Retail Park, next door to The Range store which was launched on March 23.

Manager of the new B & M store in Bury, Lewis Wilding, right, makes a presentation to George Chilvers from St Nicholas Hospice Care

B&M store manager Lewis Wilding said: “The team from St Nicholas Hospice Care stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community. We wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.”

The newly developed store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment and has created 60 new jobs.

B&M describes itself as one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and sells a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal ranges.

Its first store opened in Blackpool in 1978 and it now has 540 across the country, as well as owning the JA Woll chain of more than 80 discount variety stores in Germany and Heron Foods, with 250 discount convenience stores in Northern England.