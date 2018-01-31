St Nicholas Hospice Care reveals record-breaking sum raised from Girls Night Out 2017

Thousands of women who took part in St Nicholas Hospice Care’s Girls Night Out last year have raised a record-breaking £275,000.

The charity announced the official total this week and thanked everyone who supported the annual walk, which will celebrate its 10th birthday when it returns on Saturday, September 8.

Jenny Smith, the hospice’s events manager, said: “Every year I am truly shocked and humbledby the level of support Girls Night Out receives.

“Without our walkers, volunteers, supporters and sponsors the event would not have grown into the occasion it has.

“To be able to say everyone’s efforts have resulted in such an amazing amount is something I am incredibly proud of.

“This year will be the walk’s 10th year and I hope as many women as possible will be able to join us to help us celebrate this milestone.”

The figure of £275,000 is made-up of the money the 2,188 walkers raised as well as support and sponsorship from local businesses including main sponsor JM Finn, which will also be the event’s main sponsor this year.

It will pay for about 25 days of hospice care.

Brett Bayliss, investment director and head of the Bury St Edmunds branch of JM Finn, said: “We are so proud to be able to help and be associated with the Girls Night Out – the amount raised is testament to both the quality of work that the hospice does and the tremendous community spirit that exists in the area.”

Registration for Girls Night Out 2018 opens on March 30. Walkers will be able to sign up at a discounted early price of £10 until May 31. All entries after this date will cost £15.