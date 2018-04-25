St George’s Day parade avoids the downpours

Though they knew to be prepared for rain, the showers held off while hundreds of Scouts and Guides held their annual St George’s Day Parade and church service in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

Nearly 400 young people from 10 Scout units – including Cubs, Beavers, Scouts and Explorers – two Brownie units, two guide units, Stowmarket and the 4th Mid Suffolk Boys Brigade bands and Bury St Edmunds’ Sea Cadets’ band took part in a parade from the Abbey Gardens to St Mary’s Church and back in bright sunshine.

A Scout from Honington carries his unit colours

It was only afterwards, while they were having refreshments and presentations indoors, that the heavens finally opened.

The young people where joined on the parade by St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements in full regalia.

It was the first parade organised by district commissioner Martin Brooks, who only took up the post in September.

The service, conducted by the Rev Laurence Smith, was on the theme of peace, with prayers and presentations by groups from Great Barton and Bury St Edmunds.

As well as organ music, the Phoenix Folk Group, whose members included Scouts, played.

During the service, members renewed their Scouting promises.

