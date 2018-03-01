St Edmundsbaby Pregnancy and Parenting Fayre coming to Apex on Saturday

The St Edmundsbaby Pregnancy and Parenting Fayre is coming to the Apex on Saturday advice and activities for families and expectant mothers.

A variety of stalls will be set up during the free event, which runs from 10am to 4pm. with exhibitors including Nature Explorers, Little Explorers Sensory which leads baby sensory classes, Dreams and Wishes Children’s Interior Design and West Suffolk PANDAS which provides pre and postnatal support.

There will also be a programme of talks and activities that will take place throughout the day, including a mothers’ fitness class and a breastfeeding talk.