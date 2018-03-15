Squadron members channel their inner rowers

Eight members of the 51 Para Engineer Squadron took on the English Channel from the comfort of the arc shopping centre on Friday to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The men took it in turns to row 2,000 metres at a time, with the aim of covering the length of the English Channel as many times as possible over eight and a half hours.

The group managed to row more than 136 miles in the day, which is equivalent to six channel crossings. They raised a grand total of £530 for the RNLI Woodbridge Branch.

Tony Wilman, chairman of the Woodbridge Branch, said: “I think theboys are brilliant. They approached us with the idea and we fully supported it. It was a long way but they got off to a really good start early on and did really well.”