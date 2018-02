Over 80 types of potato will be on offer on Saturday at the 22nd East Anglia Potato Day in Stonham Aspal, including red, blue and purple ones.

Visitors will be able to try chips made from the various kinds while getting information and advice on keeping potato plants.

Stalls from producers, including organic suppliers and Hodmedods, will also be at the event.

The event will start at 9.30am at Stonham Barns and will finish at 1.30pm. Admission is £1.50 on the gate.