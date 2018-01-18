Spread the love with the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation shop in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, is inviting people to write a personal message to their loved ones as part of the charity’s Love Notes campaign, running until Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The store is selling paper hearts at £2 each, on which people can write a message which will be displayed in the shop’s window. The message will also be printed on a larger paper heart and sent to the charity’s London headquarters where it will join a larger chain in an attempt to beat the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts.