Spread the love with the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation in Bury St Edmunds is running a 'Love Notes' campaign between January 15th and February 14th and are trying to break the World Record. People in Bury St Edmunds can buy a paper note for �2 and leave a message for their loved ones. PICTURE: Mecha Morton
The British Heart Foundation shop in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, is inviting people to write a personal message to their loved ones as part of the charity’s Love Notes campaign, running until Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The store is selling paper hearts at £2 each, on which people can write a message which will be displayed in the shop’s window. The message will also be printed on a larger paper heart and sent to the charity’s London headquarters where it will join a larger chain in an attempt to beat the world record for the longest chain of paper hearts.