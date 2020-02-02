One of speedway's brightest talents died last night at the age of 33.

The news of Danny Ayres' death broke via his Facebook page last night with a post that read "We have some awful news to bring you. There's is no easy way to report this. Danny has passed away."

British Speedway's official website said, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of British rider Danny Ayres. Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times."

The cause ofthe 33-year-old's death has not been made public at the present time.

Danny Ayres was born in Bury St Edmunds and had become an integral part of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers team in recent seasons.

He was known as an entertaining rider and had only recently signed up to race for Ipswich Witches in the coming speedway season.