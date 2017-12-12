Specialist care company from Tostock rated as ‘outstanding’

A care provider which specialises in people with complex disabilities has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Anglia Case Management (ACM), based in Tostock, was judged as good or outstanding in the five categories the commission’s inspectors judged it on, and outstanding overall.

Linda Sayers, Anglia Case Management’s registered manager, said: “We’re delighted that our services have been judged to be outstanding.

“We’re extremely proud of all we have done, all we are doing and all we will continue to do, in supporting and helping our clients to live fulfilled and happy lives.”

ACM works with more than 150 clients across East Anglia, who have complex disabilities.

The CQC inspection involved two days of interviews with ACM staff, followed by visits and interviews with clients and their carers. Inspectors assessed ACM’s work to ensure that it is safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well led.

The CQC report says: “Anglia Case Management is a specialist agency which provides highly skilled case management support and advice to children and adults who have sustained complex life changing injuries such as an acquired brain injury, spinal injury or cerebral palsy.

“Each person using the service receives a service which is unique to them and designed to meet their individual needs.”

It added: “Many people using the service had complex health needs.

“The service continuously sought to improve their care by working alongside other organisations and health care professionals to implement best practice and improve people’s quality of life.”

It praised how staff’s specialist knowledge helped avoid hospital admissions, but if clients did have to go to hospital they were supported to ensure continuity of care.

The CQC Annual Report 2016/17 said only two per cent of adult care services had an outstanding rating.