Special service to celebrate new chapel minister

A special induction service will be held at a Bury St Edmunds church later this month to celebrate the appointment of a new minister.

Gareth Russell, 31, will take up the role of church minister at Westgate Chapel in Hospital Road.

Mr Russell, who is originally from Saxmundham, is moving back to Suffolk after having lived in Wandsworth Common in South London for the last 10 years.

“It’s absolutely lovely to be back. It’s nice to come back to somewhere you know and love and that’s nearby to home,” he said.

“Growing up you always think that all of life must be found in the big city but you get older and realise how nice it is to just go home to the places and people you know.”

The induction service will be held on Saturday, January 27, at 2.30pm at the chapel with around 150 guests, from Bury St Edmunds and beyond, expected to attend.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Mr Russell.

“I suppose I’m looking at it as the formal start of my ministry really and I’m really looking forward tohaving the chance to meet and get to know everyone in the town.

“There will also be quite a lot of people travelling from London and other churches to help us celebrate which is very exciting.”

Mr Russell would like to extend a warm welcome to anyone interested in attending the service. No booking or tickets are required.