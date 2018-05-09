South Suffolk Show returns on Sunday

The 130th South Suffolk Show opens a window on agricultural life at Ampton Racecourse near Ingham on Sunday.

The one-day agricultural show features farm machinery past and present, livestock classes and six rings of horse classes, including several qualifying rounds for the Royal International Horse Show.

Other attractions include terrier racing and displays of falconry, gundogs and historic vehicles. The centenary of World War One will be marked with a display remembering the role of horses.

Gates open at 8.30pm and savings on tickets can be made by buying in advance at www.southsuffolkshow.co.uk/booking