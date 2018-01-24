Social media column: Putting customers in the picture by Kim Morrison

Do you use video in your marketing?

A video marketing strategy isn’t a new idea but what has changed is how important video has become on every platform and channel.

Video is here, and it’s here to stay. Think of how many videos you see on Facebook now. A Facebook executive has even predicted that it will be all video in less than five years. You’re also missing out if you’re not thinking about how to get found on the world’s second largest search engine – YouTube.

According to a recent research report from HubSpot Research, 54 per cent of consumers want to see videos from brands they support in comparison to email newsletters (46 per cent) or social image (41 per cent) based content. They also found that video content was the most memorable (43 per cent) in comparison to text (18 per cent) and images (36 per cent).There are more ways to use video marketing than are listed here, but these are some ideas to use when you’re getting started with using videos for marketing your business.



On Landing Pages

Videos on landing pages have been shown to increase conversions by more than 80 per cent. It’s imperative that a video on a landing page covers enough information to give your viewers the same information that would be on a written sales page. Use trigger words, words on the screen, a talking head, products and more to get your point across.

On LinkedIn

A great way to use a video to help your audience get to know you better is to put an introductory video on LinkedIn. This lets you tell people who you are and what you do. Give them a little insight into yourself and your business during the introduction.

In Newsletters

If you send out digital newsletters to your audience, the next level is to attach a video to it. This will encourage your audience to learn more, watch the video, and get excited about your offerings.

On Social Media

Sharing videos on social media is a great way to get more views and to offer your audience something new. Quick, short, to-the-point videos are a brilliant way

to encourage more engagement.

To Explain a Hard Concept

Video is a great way to explain concepts to your audience that are hard to explain in writing. An explainer video is used to help your audience better understand why they need your product or service. Many explainer videos focus on a fictional journey of the company’s core buyer persona who is struggling with a problem. This person overcomes the issue by adopting or buying the business’s solution.

Demonstrate Your Skills

How-to videos can be used to teach your audience something new or build the basic knowledge they’ll need to better understand your business and solutions. They show your skills. You can record yourself doing something that you know how to do, speed it up, then add some music, and your audience will be in awe.

Show Off Your New

Products

When you have new products or services to announce, make a video all about them. It’s a better way to explain how things work. And if you are creative enough, it won’t matter if it’s a product or a service; you can explain it with video.

Let Your Audience In

People love seeing videos about a ‘day in the life’ of the experts they like to watch. If you can let your audience in behind the scenes of what you do, using video, they’ll feel even closer to you than before. Thus, their trust will grow, and so will their willingness to buy what you’re offering.

Case Study and Customer Testimonial Videos

One of the best ways to build trust with your prospects is by creating case study and testimonial videos that feature your happy and loyal customers. It is so much more effective than you talking about them. Get your customers’ on-camera describing their challenges and how your company helped them solve them.



Live video

Live video is a great and rapidly growing format for giving your viewers a behind-the-scenes look at your company. Stream training, interviews and live presentations, and encourage people watching to comment with questions.

Using these ways to market with video will increase your views and truly open up a whole new world to you in the video marketing realm. Video marketing is the most highly effective form of online marketing that any business can use.

Breaking news

The latest news has been dominated by Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on the changes to Facebook’s News Feed. While this is great for personal users of Facebook, it looks as if businesses are going to need to start investing in Facebook advertising to extend their reach. In summary, Facebook will be ensuring that there are fewer posts in the newsfeed from business Pages, and Facebook’s focus and vision is switching from helping people to find great content to helping people have meaningful social interaction.



Facebook

Facebook Announces Updates to Organic Reach for Pages: Facebook announced major changes to the way it will organically serve page posts. Mark Zuckerberg states that Facebook will “prioritize posts that spark conversations and meaningful interactions between people… [and] posts from friends and family over public content, consistent with [its] News Feed values.” He goes on to state that as a result of this update, “Pages may see their reach, video watch time and referral traffic decrease.”

Facebook Messenger Will Retire Stand-Alone Personal Assistant M: Facebook alerted users of M, its text-based virtual assistant, that it will sunset the service on January 19. Facebook M was debuted as a limited beta test in August 2015 and was expected to roll out more broadly over time. The Verge reports that some aspects of the service will continue to power “M suggestions,” which offers fully automated suggestions for payments, making plans, and prompts for sending stickers through Messenger.

Facebook Tests New Local News Section: Facebook is testing a new section of the mobile app called “Today In.” It features a feed made up entirely of local news, events, and announcements. Recode reports that Facebook is currently vetting local publishers in New Orleans, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Billings, Montana; Peoria, Illinois; Olympia, Washington; and Binghamton, New York to be featured in this section. This test is currently limited to just these six U.S. cities.

Facebook Allows Edits on Image Alt-Text: It appears that Facebook will now allow users to override auto-generated alt-text for images uploaded to the site. Facebook began using its object recognition technology to automatically describe the content of photos for blind and visually impaired users in 2016. By 2017, this technology was being used to enable new search capabilities, facial recognition, and filter objectionable content.

Facebook Adds New Tagging Option to Stories: Facebook now appears to allow broadcasters to tag other people and pages in their stories.

Facebook Launches Messenger Kids for Fire Tablets: Facebook’s new Messenger Kids app designed for children younger than age 13 is now available on Amazon’s Fire tablets. Messenger Kids initially launched on iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch in early December, and can now be found on the Amazon Appstore in the U.S.



Instagram

Instagram Allows Users to Send Live Videos in Direct Messages: Instagram recently announced that users can now privately send live videos over direct messaging. This update is available as part of the newest version of the Instagram app for iOS and Android.



Instagram Officially Rolls Out Recommended Posts: After testing posts that are “Recommended for You” with a small group of users, Instagram has quietly rolled out this new feature on iOS and Android. According to a post found on Instagram’s Help Center, “these posts are suggested based on posts liked by accounts you follow” and can be disabled at any time.

Instagram Tests Ability to Share Stories Directly to WhatsApp: TechCrunch reports that Instagram is allowing a “small number” of test users to post their Instagram stories directly to WhatsApp as a status. An Instagram story posted as a WhatsApp status also becomes encrypted like the rest of WhatsApp.



Instagram Halts Live Broadcasts That Possibly Violate Copyrights: It’s been discovered that Instagram now interrupts live videos if it detects that the audio, music, or video content being streamed infringes on someone else’s copyright. When a match is detected, a warning pops up and suggests that you “finish your broadcast now” if you don’t have the rights to share all of the content in your video. Last month, we reported that Instagram appears to have rolled out Rights Manager for Instagram and this seems to be an extension of that initiative.



Snapchat

Snapchat Developing Stories Everywhere Feature: Snap Inc. is considering ways to broadcast its user-generated content beyond the core Snapchat app. The company is reportedly working on a new feature called “Stories Everywhere,” which is designed to expand Snapchat’s presence and make it a more engaging destination for news, sports, and other premium content.



Snapchat Reportedly Considering 3-Second Unskippable Pre-Roll Ads: AdAge reports that Snap Inc. is giving “serious consideration” to adding 3 seconds of commercial breaks before offering a skip option on ads on Snapchat. This new ad format would attract more ad dollars from brands and advertisers, which a source confirms aren’t spending as much as on Snapchat as they have previously.

