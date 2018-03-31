Sledge, trolleys and sun lounger found dumped

More than 80kg of dumped rubbish was collected by volunteers from the banks of a Stowmarket river and stream during a monthly clean-up operation.

In addition to 83kg (13 stone) of general rubbish, bottles and cans, volunteers found four shopping trolleys, a brown Wheelie bin, traffic sign, traffic cone, sun lounger and an abandoned wooden sledge.

The Pickerel Project, an environmental group which aims to improve Stowmarket’s river corridors, targeted the banks of the River Gipping and the embankments alongside the stream in Lavenham Way during its March clean-up.

Members’ efforts tied in with Keep Britain Tidy’s Big Spring Clean initiative to bring people together to clear up litter across the country.

Cllr Keith Scarff, Pickerel Project chairman, said: “As part of our extra effort we also went to clear the embankments alongside the stream at Lavenham Way. There we collected 25kg of rubbish, a traffic cone and, unbelievably, a sun lounger. A sterling effort and a big thank you to all who participated.

“Virtually every clean-up session yields a bike and a trolley. Last year we collected 460+kg of rubbish over 12 clean-ups, not including the weights of the bikes/trollies and signs etc, as they are too heavy to weigh.

“Our message is simple: Please do not throw away anything near the river or in it. Take your rubbish home and dispose of it there or in one of the many litter bins throughout the town.

“We encourage the public to report anyone fly-tipping to the authorities.”

n The group meets at the Prentice Road car park on the first Sunday monthly at 10am, with the next clean-up on April 1, followed by further clean-ups on May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 2.