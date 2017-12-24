Six-figure investment at Bury St Edmunds pub is unveiled

A Bury St Edmunds pub has re-opened after undergoing a six-figure investment.

The Greengage, in Tollgate Lane, has a new look and new managers in Dwayne Balfour and Suzie Larter.

It was officially opened by St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements at an exclusive event.

The pub’s refurbishment has seen the bar area revamped with tiling and a modern look, while sports viewing facilities have been improved thanks to high-quality sound systems and multiple screens added throughout the pub.

An improved drinks menu has also been unveiled, with additional cask ales and wine deals.

Outside, the beer garden has been extended with further seating and new outdoor lighting ready for the warmer months.

Dwayne said: “We had a fantastic opening event and our neighbours really showed their support.

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“It was a pleasure to have the Mayor officially re-open the Greengage. He really helped to kick-start the festivities and got everyone in the celebratory mood.”

Dwayne added that he and Suzie had already received positive feedback from customers on the refurbishment.