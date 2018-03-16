Singing and dancing at dementia-friendly film

Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds was full of dancing and singing last week as Love Me Tender was the latest film to be shown as part of its dementia-friendly programme.

The event, organised by Gatehouse in partnership with the cinema, was held on Monday, March 5 and saw a large group, including Mayor Terry Clements, turn out to watch Elvis Presley in action.

Elaine Channen, of Gatehouse, said: “The dementia-friendly screenings are getting bigger and better. People were dancing and a fabulous time was had by all. That’s how a cinema trip should go. Everyone is already asking for the next one.”

Dementia-friendly screenings use dull lighting, reduced sound and an easy-to-follow storyline to create a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.