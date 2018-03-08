Sign up for Race for Life this Mothers Day

Cancer Research UK is calling on all mums and daughters to be inspired this Mothers Day and sign up for the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life in June.

The charity is urging people of all ages, shapes and sizes to hunt out their pink clothing and take to the ground running or walking in either the 5k or the 10k event, both of which will take place in Nowton Park on Sunday, June 10.

Gill Burgess, Cancer Research UK’s Bury St Edmunds event manager, said: “By signing up to Race for Life, women in Bury St Edmunds can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Race for Life, sponsored by Tesco, is being held all over the country to raise money for the charity, which funds research into more than 200 different types of cancer.

Every year it sees women coming together to raise money in support of a loved one lost to cancer, survivors and those going through treatment.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a special and unique experience - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way,” said Gill.

“Whether they plan to pound the pavements or amble to the finish line, every step participants take will help to support crucial research.”

To sign up, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.