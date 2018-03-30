Sign up for 10th Girls Night Out walk in aid of hospice

Fund-raisers are being encouraged to don their bunny ears and pyjamas for St Nicholas Hospice Care’s popular Girls Night Out walk.

Organisers hope record numbers of women will put their best foot forward for the 10th moonlight walk, which has raised more than £1.2 million for the charity over the years.

Girls Night Out logo 2018

Registration opens today for the event on Saturday, September 8 and walkers can choose from an 11.2 or six mile route around Bury St Edmunds.

Jenny Smith, the hospice’s events manager, said: “I really do have to pinch myself when I think back to our first Girls Night Out walk in 2009.

“I’m so proud that I have been able to watch this event grow.

“When 350 women pulled on their comfiest trainers and paced the streets in aid of the hospice in 2009, I never imagened Girls Night Out would grow into the event it has.”

Last year 2,188 women took part, generating £275,000, and this year’s event is once again sponsored by investment managers JM Finn.

Among those counting down to the event are sisters Lisa Trevelyan and Ruth Tucker as well as Lisa’s daughter Penny Boyle, who have taken part every year as a family team of five.

Joined by sister Sharon Giles and her daughter Lianne Easton, they walk in memory of their mother and nanny Carol Tucker, who died just three weeks before the first Girls Night Out.

Lisa said: “Thinking back to the first night, if I am honest I can’t really remember too much. Taking part was very emotional for all of us. It was very raw.

“That night we did the walk in our quickest time. We had seen how much pain mum had been in and I think we just wanted to walk as quickly as we could to put ourselves through a bit of pain as well.

“But, over the years that has changed. For us it’s not a sad occasion anymore, it is a time when we come together to celebrate and remember mum. There’s a lot of laughter.”

During the event, walkers will be able to remember their loved ones with messages and pictures on two memory boards, one on Angel Hill and the other at the hospice in Hardwick Lane.

Other features – such as entertainment, hot chocolate and medals for participants – are also returning, and to mark the 10th walk there will be cupcakes for walkers too.

There is an early sign-up offer of £10 per person valid until May 31 and £15 registration from June 1 onwards.

Walkers should try to aim to raise £100, but any sponsorship participants can raise is appreciated.

They will also receive a T-shirt.

Sign-up online at www.girlsnightoutwalk.co.uk. Participants must be aged 14 and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over the age of 18.