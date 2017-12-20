Shotguns, PlayStation 4 and jewellery stolen in Garboldisham burglary

Police are appealing for information after two shotguns were stolen during a burglary in Garboldisham.

A property in The Street was broken into between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. An Aya shotgun and a Beretta shotgun were stolen, along with a PlayStation 4 and some jewellery.

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dave Edwards at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.