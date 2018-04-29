Shoe shop Pledgers in St John’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, is up for sale as owners look to retire

A couple who have been part of Bury’s shopping scene for 33 years are stepping into retirement and closing their business.

Valerie and Alan Kerridge, who own Pledgers, in St John’s Street, are about to retire with the premises now up for sale.

The Bury St Edmunds shoe shop has been trading in St John’s Street for 65 years but now it is the end of an era.

Ron and Kathleen Pledger opened their shop in 1953, originally renting their premises. They then bought the shop and gradually expanded to its double frontage Their daughter Valerie and her husband Alan joined the business in 1984 and now in their 60s want to retire.

The shop will, however, continue trading until it is sold.

The shop premises is up for sale through Hazells for around £425,000 with a total floor space of 1,730s ft.

Over the years fashions and sizes have changed and the company now deals in more traditional and confortable footwear, also specialising in wider fitting shoes.

Valerie paid tribute to the friendliness of St John’s Street traders and to the loyalty of their three part-time staff – Jane Nolan, Jackie Little and Pat Brown, who have been with them for many years.

She said: “On the whole it has been a very enjoyable job but it has become more stressfull in recent years. Our staff have been with us for years and are very loyal.”