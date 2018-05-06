Shelter glass is smashed by ‘idiotic vandals’

Villagers in Great Livermere woke on Monday to find their bus shelter had been vandalised, with panels of glass smashed.

The shelter, in The Street, is believed to have been targeted sometime on Sunday afternoon or early evening.

Reader David Bolton, who sent in photographs of the damage, said the shelter was used daily by children going to and from school and villagers waiting for buses into town.

“Now, idiotic vandals have smashed the glass in nearly all of the panels, leaving shards of glass over the floor that the young children stand on and the area nearby where dog walkers pass by is also covered in glass.

“Disgraceful behaviour by people who I hope are proud of their actions,” he said.

The glass was reportedly cleared and the shelter repaired by Monday afternoon, however the village’s book exchange – a former telephone box – which was targeted at the same time remains damaged.

Jim Hartley, Great Livermere Parish Council vice-chairman, said it was the second time the shelter and book exchange had been targeted in recent months, with a previous attack at Easter.

“The same thing happened before, with five panels smashed in by a sledgehammer. It was deliberate destruction,” he said.

“I’ve lived here 25 years and we’ve had very little of this kind of thing happen in that time. Luckily the shelter is back up and running again now.”

The telephone box repairs will take longer, because it is the responsibility of the parish council and it is a more complex job requiring special glass, he said.

However, it has remained mostly weatherproof and none of the books inside had been damaged, despite heavy rainfall.