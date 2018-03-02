Shelly fulfills childhood dream of opening own salon

A 22-year-old Elmswell woman has fulfilled her childhood dream of opening her own hair salon in the village.

Shelly Southgate, who until recently had been working as a mobile hairdresser, finally put down roots and opened The Salon in Alma Cottage, Station Road earlier this month.

“I’ve been dreaming of being a hairdresser since I was about five years old,” she said.

“Owning a salon always seemed like a world away - a dream that would never actually happen - but one day I just thought I’m going to do this.”

Shelly started out in hairdressing when she was at school, working at All About Hair in Elmswell on Saturdays. But despite moving around a lot, Shelly’s customers have followed her wherever she has gone.

“My clients have been so supportive of me since day one. A lot of them were shocked when I first told them about the salon but they’re really excited for me,” she said.

Shelly is currently the only person working in The Salon, but she hopes to take on younger hairdressers who are just starting out in the field or who need work experience.

“I’d like to give people just getting into hairdressing the chances I had when I was younger because I wouldn’t be where I am now without them,” she said.

The Salon will be hosting an open day on March 5 for people see what is on offer. There will also be a raffle.