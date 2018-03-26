Serviceman takes on record leopard crawl in aid of friend with terminal brain tumour

A serviceman from RAF Honington is attempting to break a world record this week in aid of his friend and fellow serviceman, Jordan Brown, who has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Flt Lt Darren White, 38, will leopard crawl around the 10.41km perimeter of RAF Honington on Thursday - a challenge which is expected to take him between 10 and 12 hours to complete.

“This is something that’s going to push me further than I’ve ever been before. I’ve had it confirmed by the Guinness World Records that it would be a record attempt but the main motivation is to raise money for Jordan,” said Darren.

“What I’ll be going through on the day is nothing compared to what Jordan and his family are going through. They’re going to go through so much that they’ll have with them for the rest of their lives so this is the least I can do.”

Jordan, 37, was given five years to live after being diagnosed with the tumour last year. The challenge will fall on March 29, which is the anniversary of Jordan’s first seizure which lead to the diagnosis.

“Jordan is extremely positive and I think everyone is in danger of bringing him down a bit. His plan is to do the best he can and stay positive and fight it and build happy memories,” said Darren.

The father of three wants to help raise money for Jordan and help him buy more time with his wife, Debbie, and two children, Sam, 10, and Grace, five.

He wants to raise £3,500, which is one per cent of the £350,000 total needed to send Jordan to Texas for further treatment. He has raised more than £2,200 so far.

“The thought of it happening to me and having to leave my wife and boys behind - it’s not what I want to think about. It’s a big part of why I want to do it,” he said.

“I feel ready. The hard bit now is trying to raise money and hit my target. I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it and I will complete it.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordanbrown