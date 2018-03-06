Second year in finals of national award for Ixworth Army Cadets

For the second time in two years, a cadet from Suffolk Army Cadet Force’s Ixworth Detachment is a finalist in the national CVQO Duke of Westminster Award.

Grenadier Colour Sgt Jack Larder learned yesterday he has been selected from thousands of cadets from all services in the competition and is seen as a shining example and role model for young people in Suffolk.

A spokesman for the cadet force said: “Suffolk Army Cadet Force are very proud of what he has achieved.”

The educational charity CVQO, which runs the award, said it had a record number of entries this year. Jack will go to a selection event in April in Somerset with 40 other finalists.

Last year in the award selection event, Phoebe Mercer from Ixworth Detachment won one of ten places on a trip to South Africa.

CVQO is a UK-based education charity offering a broad range of vocational qualifications, designed to recognise the work undertaken by young people and adult volunteers in youth organisations.

It works with army, air, sea, fire and police cadets as well as St John’s Ambulance, The Prince’s Trust, Royal Marines Band Services and Corps of Army Music.