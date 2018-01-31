Second sculpture for Bury WW1 trail revealed

The second sculpture to feature in the World War One trail that will be installed throughout Bury this summer has been unveiled.

The sculpture, named Shell Shock, was designed by Nigel Kaines, who runs Designs on Metal from his workshop in Ixworth Road, Stowlangtoft, and will be produced in collaboration with Chris Carroll-Davis.

It uses rusted steel rods and bright pieces of stained glass to depict a stylised shell explosion and aims to highlight the mental trauma suffered by many people during the First World War.

“My original idea was based around the engineering and the metalwork and the design of items during the First World War with items like tank manufacture, but whilst I have a great interest in metalwork, I wasn’t feeling any love or emotion towards the ideas,” said Nigel.

“But only a week or so before the deadline I started to think more along the lines of the people involved, the soldiers. Everyone could see the physical injuries but it’s the mental injuries that are difficult to understand and that took me down that avenue.”

The trail, which will be on show from July 23 until Armistice Day, is to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War 1 and is being supported by Our Bury St Edmunds, the business improvement district, and the Royal British Legion.

It will feature 18 pieces which will be auctioned off at the end. Anyone wishing to purchase or sponsor a piece of artwork should contact the team on 01284 712952 or fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk