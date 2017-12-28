Second man killed in Rougham Boxing Day crash named as Jake Paxton

A second man who died following a collision on the A14 in Rougham on Boxing Day has been named by police as Jake Paxton.

Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta at 9.30pm on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45.

Jake Paxton, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, who was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died as a result of his injuries.

The first man, William Smedley, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, also a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, died at the scene.

A third male - the driver - was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 19-year-old woman was uninjured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of 26 December.

A fund-raising campaign has been launched for William’s funeral.