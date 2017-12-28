Second man dies after A14 collision at Rougham

A second 18-year-old man has died following a collision on the A14 at Rougham on Boxing Day.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries but died yesterday.

Yesterday, police confirmed the name of the first man who died as being William Smedley, 18, of Bury St Edmunds, who was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta. He died at the scene.

Police were called to a collision between a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Fiesta at 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 26 on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45 at Rougham.

A third male was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The 19-year-old woman driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

The road remained closed until shortly after 5.30am yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of December 26.