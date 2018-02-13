Second Bury St Edmunds pub for successful tenant

The team behind one of the most popular pubs in Bury St Edmunds hopes to replicate their success after taking on a second site in the town.

Sean Driscoll, who runs the Greene King tenanted pub the Masons Arms, in Whiting Street, has taken on The Station, in Out Northgate.

The move will see the Masons style replicated in the second pub, specialising in a range of beers and a menu that Mr Driscoll said would be ‘70 per cent replicated from the Masons’.

He said: “We’ve gone back to basics as in years gone by that’s what people knew it for – good quality food at reasonable prices.

“Our menu is based on the Masons Arms, where the food is renowned for good quality, and we’re sharing the same team to get that consistency and familiar feeling for people.”

The pub reopened its doors after a brief handover period on February 8 and will be managed by James Pope, who has worked at the Masons Arms.

John Forrest, managing director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Sean and his team run an outstanding pub at The Masons Arms and I’m delighted they’ve taken on a second pub with us.

“I hope the people of Bury St Edmunds will visit and support their latest venture.”

The Station will have a range of cask and keg beers as well as gluten-free beers available by the bottle.

The new pub has an extensive garden area too, which Mr Driscoll believes has been ‘under-utilised’ in the past and sees it as a bonus as summer approaches.

He also hopes that the link between his two pubs will encourage people to come.

He said: “The reaction we’ve had so far has been really positive and every day this week while we’ve been here getting ready we’ve had people popping in to ask if we’re open.

“I’m just hoping the people of Bury will come down here to support as they’ve supported the Masons and can see for themselves what we have to offer.”