Schools support Rotary campaign to eradicate polio

Pupils have created a floral wave of purple after joining a Rotary Club campaign to eradicate polio.

Westley and Culford Schools planted purple crocus corms in the autumn as part of the ‘Purple4Polio’ campaign.

Westley School pupils who planted purple flowering crocus corms outside their campus, in Oliver Road, Bury St Edmunds.

They can be seen outside Westley School, in Oliver Road, and at the junction of Parkway and St Andrew’s Street North.

It is the first time Bury St Edmunds Rotary Club and Bury St Edmunds Abbey Rotary Club have involved schools in the campaign to create a polio free world.

As part of the campaign, Culford School held a fund-raising and activity day and Westley will hold a series of events in the autumn in time for World Polio Day at the end of October. Both schools have committed to take part in the 2018/19 programme and the clubs are looking for more schools to be involved.

A Rotary spokesman said: “It’s great to involve the schools in this campaign and hopefully more will commit to it because it will be ongoing.”

The campaign to eradicate polio builds each year and last year saw less than 20 cases worldwide, down from 40 the year before.

Rotary has been supported in the campaign by WHO, Unicef, CDC and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

To take part, email buryabbey@rotary1080.org.uk