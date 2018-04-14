Schools go mad for Bury Market’s hatters events

Schools across Bury St Edmunds have been going mad about hats as they prepare for the town market’s Mad Hatter’s events next month.

Mad Hatters is part of Bury Market’s Market Matters Project events to coincide with the national Love Your Local Market campaign, which also include a pop-up market museum.

Students from St Benedict’s Catholic School will be hosting a Mad hatter’s Tea Party at the market on May 16 between noon and 1.30pm.

Senior residents will be encouraged to reminisce and share their stories from the market’s past, which will be recorded on audio.

Then on May 26 between 2.30pm and 5.30pm a Mad Hatters Parade will go through the market to a community picnic at the Abbey Gardens

Children will parade the hats they made at school but there will be a free hat-making workshop for all between 10am-1.30pm.