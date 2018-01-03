Schools flock to take part in Big Birdwatch

Children are standing by their binoculars ready to take part in the annual RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch.

Last year 750 children and teachers in Suffolk were among the 73,000 who took part nationally, counting more than 100,000 birds across the country.

The Birdwatch, which began yesterday, involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending their results to the RSPB by February 23.

The woodpigeon was the most common playground visitor in Suffolk in 2017 with an average of between seven and eight spotted in each school. Blackbirds, black-headed gulls and starlings came next.

Nationally, the top four were blackbird, starling, woodpigeon and carrion crow, though 70 species were recorded.

Sharon Sanderson, RSPB education, families and youth manager in the east, said: “The Big Schools Birdwatch is the chance for children to get a taste of the wild side where they live and go to school.

“The Birdwatch is the perfect chance to experience nature first hand, make exciting discoveries and help provide scientists with valuable information.”

To take part in the Big Schools Birdwatch and help the next generation of children start their own wildlife adventure, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

If your school is not taking part, or you are too young or old for school, you will find details of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, on January 27 to 29, at the same website.