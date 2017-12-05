School transport consultations given go ahead

The consultation on free school transport in Suffolk will restart next week, after being given the go ahead by the council’s cabinet.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet agreed to let the issue go to consultation at a meeting today, after it was told by the council’s Scrutiny Committee to rethink the proposals which were put forward in September. This was due to the fact that it was felt the pre-consultation had not been thorough enough.

The public will now be asked to consider three transport options during the consultation period, which will begin on Tuesday, December 12 and run until February 28..

Option One would only offer the services required by law and would see 1,050 pupils losing entitlement to free travel.

Option Two would see pupils with free transport now keeping it, but new starters would not. IT would take to 2025 to get to the Option One state, costing £8.8 million more.

Option Three is to do nothing but cut costs elsewhere.

The proposals also include 12 ‘local solutions’ to tailor to travel needs, including hub colections in villages instead of the bus stopping near outlying homes.

They also want schools to stagger start times so where two buses are needed to serve two schools starting at 8.45am, only one would be if a school started earlier.