School students take part in lifesaving sessions

Around 60 students at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds were given lifesaving training during sessions held at the school by Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

The aim of the workshops was to teach young people how to perform CPR and show them the importance of bystander knowledge in emergency situations and preventing fatal cardiac arrests.

Ben Hall, general operations manager at SARS, said: “As SARS responders regularly attendpatients in cardiac arrests, we know how important immediate bystander CPR is and the realneed in the UK to raise more awareness of this.

“Young people are like sponges and we feel that even if just one student remembers these skills and goes on to help save a

life, then it will have been worth it.”